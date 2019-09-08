Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC lessened its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,354,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,208,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $721,582,000 after purchasing an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

BDX traded up $4.77 on Friday, reaching $262.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,419. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.57 and a 200-day moving average of $245.02. The company has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $687,836.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $2,506,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,417.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,503,648 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

