Bela Price Down 38.7% Over Last Week (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Bela has a market cap of $372,934.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bela token can now be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. In the last week, Bela has traded down 38.7% against the dollar.

About Bela

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 49,901,802 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,233,185 tokens. The official website for Bela is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

