Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $160.97

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $166.10, but opened at $160.97. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $154.99, with a volume of 1,943,651 shares trading hands.

BYND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Beyond Meat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.15.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 7.90.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 723,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $111,474,748.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,931,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

