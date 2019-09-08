BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) will post $77.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.36 million. BG Staffing reported sales of $77.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year sales of $291.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $289.91 million to $292.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $306.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million.

Shares of BG Staffing stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. BG Staffing has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $28.51.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

