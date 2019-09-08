BidaskClub Upgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley set a $42.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $37.00 target price on Steven Madden and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Steven Madden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.80.

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.68. 426,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,040. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $32.68. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.40 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 30.60%.

In other news, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total value of $109,056.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,447.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,470,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,745,000 after acquiring an additional 828,499 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1,043.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,437,000 after purchasing an additional 683,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 16.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,153,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,077,000 after purchasing an additional 443,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 401,540 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $12,004,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

