Bitcoin Red Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Bitcoin Red has a market cap of $71,925.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Red alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00214487 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.22 or 0.01293905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000588 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00018054 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00089022 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Profile

Bitcoin Red’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,550,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Red Token Trading

Bitcoin Red can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Red Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Red and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.