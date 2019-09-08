Bitcoin Scrypt Trading Down 40.4% Over Last Week (BTCS)

Bitcoin Scrypt (CURRENCY:BTCS) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Bitcoin Scrypt coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Scrypt has traded down 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Scrypt has a total market capitalization of $79,356.00 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Scrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 204.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt Profile

Bitcoin Scrypt (CRYPTO:BTCS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2013. Bitcoin Scrypt’s total supply is 17,615,950 coins. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official Twitter account is @theotherbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Scrypt’s official website is bitcoinscrypt.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Scrypt

Bitcoin Scrypt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Scrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Scrypt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Scrypt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

