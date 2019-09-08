Bloom (BLT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,339.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $3,339.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bloom has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom token can now be purchased for $0.0345 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00216123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.44 or 0.01291071 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00089129 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017733 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bibox, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

