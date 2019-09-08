B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 460 ($6.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 432.27 ($5.65).

B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of GBX 277.70 ($3.63) and a one year high of GBX 431 ($5.63). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 356.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 361.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Simon Arora sold 14,988,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.90), for a total transaction of £56,205,311.25 ($73,442,194.24).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

