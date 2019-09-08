BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised Bloomin’ Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $56,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,085.2% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

