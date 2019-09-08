Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2,039.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Booking Holdings is riding on improving gross bookings. The company continues to witness solid growth in the booked room nights. Its rising mobile share and growing accommodation business are aiding total room nights bookings. Further, strong efforts toward ramping up of merchant business remain positive. We believe secular growth trend in the online travel booking market and growing mobile usage penetration are tailwinds. Moreover, the company’s strong position in international markets, growth opportunities in the domestic market and good execution of marketing strategies are major positives. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, sluggishness in the rental car days poses risk. Moreover, macro headwinds, increasing advertising spend and occupancy tax-related litigation remain concerns.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BKNG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,960.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Booking in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,068.22.

Booking stock opened at $1,967.63 on Wednesday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,019.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,915.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,832.00. The company has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. Booking had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $20.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 101.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total transaction of $1,085,430.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $212,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Booking by 45.2% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,177,000 after purchasing an additional 201,869 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Booking by 19.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 14.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

