BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,987,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $419,261,000 after purchasing an additional 45,220 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,208,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,862,000 after purchasing an additional 198,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,636,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,343,000 after purchasing an additional 879,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,671,000 after purchasing an additional 219,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,450,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nomura started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.42. 1,333,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,465. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

