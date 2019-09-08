Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

BCLI opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.91. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The company has a market cap of $89.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Irit Arbel sold 13,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $48,928.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,371.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 349.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 67,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 52,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

