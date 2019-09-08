Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) is Matthew 25 Management Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Matthew 25 Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Realty Trust comprises 7.8% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $21,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 58.9% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. ValuEngine lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

In related news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.53. 1,408,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,317. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.