Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) PT Lowered to $105.00

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) had its price objective cut by Buckingham Research from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 557,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,535. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Brink’s had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brink’s will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Brink’s by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

