Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,582,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,908 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,024,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,949,043,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,698,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $938,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,432 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960,047 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 380.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,252,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,748 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,045,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.72 per share, with a total value of $491,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.27. 7,846,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,736,062. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.21.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

