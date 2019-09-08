Brokerages Anticipate Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to report $21.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $22.40 million. Capstone Turbine reported sales of $22.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year sales of $90.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $95.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $117.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 75.59% and a negative net margin of 21.30%.

CPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $1.00 target price on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine stock. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 274,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Capstone Turbine at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine stock remained flat at $$0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 880,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,250. Capstone Turbine has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

