Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) will report sales of $116.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $114.92 million and the highest is $117.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust reported sales of $113.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $463.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $456.31 million to $468.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $483.37 million, with estimates ranging from $468.12 million to $498.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “mkt perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. 519,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,553. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,064,000 after buying an additional 66,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,435,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,386,000 after buying an additional 90,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,117,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,550,000 after buying an additional 473,389 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,361,000 after purchasing an additional 209,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,366,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,425,000 after purchasing an additional 103,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

