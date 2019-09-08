Brokerages Anticipate Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) will post sales of $500,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Mersana Therapeutics posted sales of $2.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.24 million to $43.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.00 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.78% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

MRSN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,185. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $109.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

