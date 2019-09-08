Brokerages Anticipate S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will report sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $6.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.75. 1,094,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,178. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $268.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $256,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,484,000 after purchasing an additional 80,031 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

