Brokerages Anticipate Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.32. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $2.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $12.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.64 to $13.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.11 to $14.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.32. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.60, for a total value of $408,654.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $773,135.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,833.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,132 shares of company stock valued at $13,578,876. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.0% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.73. 284,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,628. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $140.95 and a 1 year high of $237.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.83 and its 200 day moving average is $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

