Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year sales of $7.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.90.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.74. The company had a trading volume of 829,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,273. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.96. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $96.99 and a twelve month high of $140.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $967,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 39,947 shares of company stock valued at $5,580,349 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 271.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

