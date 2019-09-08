Brokerages Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). Acushnet had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $462.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.24.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. 84,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,747,000 after purchasing an additional 323,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,301,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 11.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Acushnet by 95.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

