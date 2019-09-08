Brokerages Expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to Announce $2.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.80 and the highest is $2.83. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.86 to $6.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 10.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup set a $189.00 target price on Euronet Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.40.

Shares of EEFT stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.34. 204,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $91.78 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.31.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 20,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $3,201,794.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,794.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 39,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.