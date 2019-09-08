Brokerages Expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.29. Medtronic posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America set a $118.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.31, for a total value of $401,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,000.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 6,599 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $673,229.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,701 shares of company stock worth $7,435,274. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 37,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,911,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $356,246,000 after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,776,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $161,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.69. 4,184,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.28. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $109.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

