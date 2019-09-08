Brokerages Expect Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) to Post -$2.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) will post earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Obalon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.50). Obalon Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.50) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Obalon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($11.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.10) to ($9.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($10.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.40) to ($6.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Obalon Therapeutics.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.36% and a negative return on equity of 253.79%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obalon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Obalon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:OBLN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 503,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,885. Obalon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44.

In other Obalon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim P. Kamdar bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $180,000. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBLN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 95.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 204,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

