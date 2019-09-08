Brokerages Expect People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for People’s United Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.32. People’s United Financial posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow People’s United Financial.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $454.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.83 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of People’s United Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.77. 3,335,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,209,944. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.25. People’s United Financial has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

People’s United Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 39,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $635,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in People’s United Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,879,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,565,000 after buying an additional 589,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,598,000 after purchasing an additional 517,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 49.3% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 40,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

