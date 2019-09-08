Brokerages Expect Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $713.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) will post $713.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $673.10 million to $726.00 million. Zillow Group reported sales of $343.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.11 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZG. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of ZG stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.44. 489,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,959. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.14. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 35.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,914.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 376.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

