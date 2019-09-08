Brokerages Set Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Target Price at $14.28

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.28.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAOI. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 35.2% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAOI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 693,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,528. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

