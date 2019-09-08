Calian Group’s (CGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calian Group (TSE:CGY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Laurentian lowered their target price on Calian Group from C$38.25 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$35.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04. Calian Group has a twelve month low of C$25.76 and a twelve month high of C$36.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Jeffrey Loeb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total transaction of C$340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$211,004. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.75, for a total value of C$87,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$569,868.75. Insiders have sold 21,200 shares of company stock worth $722,860 over the last ninety days.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.