California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Receives $30.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of California Resources from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of California Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of California Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, CEO Todd A. Stevens purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Albrecht sold 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,980 shares of company stock worth $171,365. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 60.2% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 54.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 84,031 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 272.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 113,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 2,740,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,468. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. California Resources has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 4.48.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.57). California Resources had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that California Resources will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

