Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CALA. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $209.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, insider Susan Molineaux purchased 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, with a total value of $200,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 525.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2,487.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 92,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

