Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,165 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.52% of Cameco worth $22,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,794,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,814,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,204,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,036,000 after acquiring an additional 449,300 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 595,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 42,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.03. 3,548,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,285. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Cameco Corp has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $13.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.50 million. Cameco had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

