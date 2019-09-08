Canaccord Genuity Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$29.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$27.33.

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$27.65 on Wednesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$21.56 and a 1 year high of C$27.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

