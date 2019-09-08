Canaccord Genuity Increases Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AX.UN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.88.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock opened at C$12.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.46. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$8.75 and a 12-month high of C$12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s payout ratio is 144.77%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

See Also: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.