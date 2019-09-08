Canaccord Genuity Increases WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target to C$14.80

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.50 to C$14.80 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WIR.U has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Desjardins cut their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.25 to C$14.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE:WIR.U opened at C$13.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.72. The company has a market cap of $612.95 million and a PE ratio of 10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.52. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$12.10 and a 12-month high of C$14.35.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Company Profile

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

