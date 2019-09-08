Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

RPAY traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.86. The stock had a trading volume of 268,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,014. Repay has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Repay stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 240,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of Repay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

