Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Position Increased by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2,078.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,910.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average of $87.91. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.90 and a fifty-two week high of $100.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,330,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,570.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $525,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,031 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,756 shares of company stock worth $3,503,993. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $118.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.11.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

