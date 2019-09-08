Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 3.5% of NFC Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $37,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 318.9% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,910.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $867,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,829. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,330,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,570.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,993. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COF traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $88.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,912. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $100.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

