Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 175,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.12.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, insider Sandra Sedo sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $41,506.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,860.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Alexander Rosenstein sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $53,437.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,743,866.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,326 shares of company stock valued at $412,994. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,508,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,471,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $195,905,000 after acquiring an additional 812,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,194,713 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,218,000 after acquiring an additional 49,401 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,662,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 535,047 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

