Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.38% of Casella Waste Systems worth $120,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter valued at $126,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 584,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.47. 229,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,385. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 76.51%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,582.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $103,034.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,139 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

