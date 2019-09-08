Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catchmark Timber Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

NYSE:CTT opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $12.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $491.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 180.35%. The business had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -21.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 75,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 472.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 450,684 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.