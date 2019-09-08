CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Reduced by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,440,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $73,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 680.6% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.86. 1,434,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.61. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $6,756,500. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

