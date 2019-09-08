Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,093,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.28% of Celgene worth $840,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Celgene by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,014,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,095,000 after acquiring an additional 80,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celgene by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,179,000 after purchasing an additional 787,638 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Celgene by 314.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Celgene by 35.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Celgene by 6.2% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celgene alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CELG. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

CELG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.15. 2,744,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,090. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $98.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.