Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of CLDX opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 942.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 372.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21,741 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 82.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 120,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of immunotherapies and other targeted biologics. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

