Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Stock Position Increased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 3,044.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTL. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 58,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,680,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,801,000 after acquiring an additional 594,373 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centurylink in the 2nd quarter worth $2,396,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 592,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTL stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.80. 7,042,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,591,552. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTL shares. Raymond James upgraded Centurylink from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $14.00 target price on Centurylink and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $10.00 price target on Centurylink and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

