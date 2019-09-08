Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CERN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised Cerner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Shares of CERN opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. Cerner has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $76.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $100,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 29,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,992,525.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,094. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cerner by 115.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Cerner by 173.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cerner by 119.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

