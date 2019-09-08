Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) is Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Maso Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Changyou.Com comprises approximately 2.8% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd owned 1.05% of Changyou.Com worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Changyou.Com by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,218,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 64,409 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 1,345.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 595,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after buying an additional 554,611 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 253,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Changyou.Com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYOU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 108,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,060. The company has a market cap of $313.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. Changyou.Com Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $22.27.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $118.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.92 million. Changyou.Com had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Changyou.Com Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Changyou.Com Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

