Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHEF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.10.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.85. 149,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,206. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $411.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 57.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.