Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages expect that Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemours’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. Chemours reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.65 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chemours had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CC. Citigroup lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chemours from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

In related news, Director Mary B. Cranston purchased 1,790 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $25,042.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 12,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,747.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 77,790 shares of company stock worth $1,490,412 over the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 29,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,017. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.57. Chemours has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

